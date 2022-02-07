Analysts Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. NeoGames reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGames by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 45,932 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in NeoGames by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,353,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in NeoGames by 78.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in NeoGames in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $527.90 million, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 3.17. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.