Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Post $0.27 EPS

Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $181.15 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $147.60 and a one year high of $260.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.18.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

