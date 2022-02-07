Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Smith Micro Software posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.06. 8,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,362. The stock has a market cap of $221.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.