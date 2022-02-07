Analysts Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.96. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $57,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.63. 101,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.79 and its 200-day moving average is $166.56. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

