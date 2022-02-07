Analysts Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $132.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $130.91 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after buying an additional 599,249 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $18,395,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

