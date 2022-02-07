Analysts Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to report sales of $199.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.01 million and the lowest is $191.10 million. VSE posted sales of $150.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $739.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $731.70 million to $749.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $859.08 million, with estimates ranging from $819.40 million to $920.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. boosted their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 260.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSEC opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $605.73 million, a PE ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VSE has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. VSE’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.