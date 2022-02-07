Analysts Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. CRA International posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CRA International by 439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $85.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.16. The company has a market cap of $634.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

