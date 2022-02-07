Analysts Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.19). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolus.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.
Evolus stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $8.12. 48,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,240. Evolus has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $451.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.27.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolus (EOLS)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.