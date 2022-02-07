Analysts Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.19). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 230.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Evolus stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $8.12. 48,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,240. Evolus has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $451.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.27.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.