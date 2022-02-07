Analysts Expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will report sales of $11.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the lowest is $330,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.
F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 244,726 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96.
F-star Therapeutics Company Profile
F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.
