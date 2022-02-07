Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $85.24. 445,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,025. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.91. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

