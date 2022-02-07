Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post sales of $152.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $155.08 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $146.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $610.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.21 million to $613.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $654.53 million, with estimates ranging from $642.75 million to $672.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 45,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $32.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.00 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

