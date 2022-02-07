Analysts Expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to Post $1.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will report $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. New Jersey Resources reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 125,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,570,000 after buying an additional 294,246 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

