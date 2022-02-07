Analysts Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Olin reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $9.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $12.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 8,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 849,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,847,000 after acquiring an additional 838,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,392,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. Olin has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

