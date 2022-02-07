Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.63. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.76. 5,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,225. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Renasant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Renasant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

