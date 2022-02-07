Analysts Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post $231.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.50 million and the highest is $232.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $182.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

SIMO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Shares of SIMO traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

