Analysts Set Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target at $415.90

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $409.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

TEAM traded down $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,313. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of -152.08, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.44 and a 200-day moving average of $368.01. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Atlassian by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after buying an additional 700,132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,265,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

