Analysts Set GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT at $26.81

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GRWG opened at $8.05 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $479.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 2.78.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

