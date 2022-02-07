Analysts Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price at $663.45

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $663.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after buying an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after buying an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $544.02 on Friday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $602.89 and a 200 day moving average of $582.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

