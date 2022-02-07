Analyzing Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) & BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ)

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS -55.87% -278.24% -39.51% BioRestorative Therapies N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenbrook TMS and BioRestorative Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 5 0 3.00 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus target price of $18.85, suggesting a potential upside of 377.22%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and BioRestorative Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 1.63 -$29.66 million ($1.86) -2.12 BioRestorative Therapies $110,000.00 402.45 -$12.52 million N/A N/A

BioRestorative Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats Greenbrook TMS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The BRTX-100 utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow, and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc and treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. The company have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100to treat persistent lower back pain due to painful degenerative discs. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (BAT). In addition, the company provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc. and the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York. On March 20, 2020, BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York.

