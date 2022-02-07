Analyzing ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ZipLink and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZipLink N/A N/A N/A Marchex -14.53% -19.29% -13.62%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZipLink and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marchex has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.21%. Given Marchex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than ZipLink.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZipLink and Marchex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marchex $51.22 million 1.84 -$38.45 million ($0.18) -12.61

ZipLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marchex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ZipLink has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marchex beats ZipLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZipLink

ZipLink, Inc. provides wholesale Internet connectivity services. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

