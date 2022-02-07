Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $10.43 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $792.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 186,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2,688.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 172,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 28.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 33,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 75.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.