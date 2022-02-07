Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $10.08 Million in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,000. Coupa Software makes up approximately 8.0% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Coupa Software by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.57.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.11. 21,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.55 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average of $202.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

