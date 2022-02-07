Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,010 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,352,590 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of Antero Resources worth $28,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 4.15. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

