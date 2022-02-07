ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,195,000. Synopsys accounts for 1.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.10% of Synopsys as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,810,841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $311.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,508. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.38 and its 200 day moving average is $324.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.64.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

