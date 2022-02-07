ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,094 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 4.3% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $125,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,850,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.47. 46,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,697,752. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

