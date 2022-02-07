ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,094 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 4.3% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $125,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after acquiring an additional 944,383 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,850,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.47. 46,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,697,752. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

