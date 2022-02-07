ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases 745,895 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,195 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,895 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for 2.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.75% of Tapestry worth $77,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Tapestry by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 215,163 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $34,125,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.40. 29,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

