ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases 745,895 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,195 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,895 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for 2.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.75% of Tapestry worth $77,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,163 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,125,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.40. 29,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.