ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 477 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $31.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,066.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,154.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,487.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $957.60 and a one year high of $2,006.71.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

