AON (NYSE:AON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $14.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.31. 2,443,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,982. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. AON has a 52-week low of $209.57 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

