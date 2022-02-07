AON (NYSE:AON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE AON traded up $14.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.31. 2,443,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,982. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. AON has a 52-week low of $209.57 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.
In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
