Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE:AIV opened at $6.79 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $6,023,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $2,112,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth about $699,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.