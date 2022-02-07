AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.14. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $185.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,924.33 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in AppFolio by 775.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

