Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

