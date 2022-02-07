Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Renaissance Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $172.39 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

