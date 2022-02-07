AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,966 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.13% of AptarGroup worth $166,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup stock opened at $115.26 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

