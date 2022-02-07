Aramark (ARMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Aramark to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARMK stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -102.17 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

