Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) PT Raised to $174.00 at B. Riley

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Arch Resources stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 0.91.
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
