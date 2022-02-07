Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.74. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

