Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.74. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands.
ARBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
