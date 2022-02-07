Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,125 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 308,332 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 37.9% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 350,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

