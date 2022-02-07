Arizona State Retirement System Buys 249 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 139.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $363,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLAB stock opened at $160.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

