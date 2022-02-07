Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.65% of Seneca Foods worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,183,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after purchasing an additional 48,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $372.26 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 8.10%.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

