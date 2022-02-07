Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,916 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.65% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

CVLG stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

