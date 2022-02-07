Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 580,425 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580,425 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.