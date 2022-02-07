Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 51,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. 28.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

