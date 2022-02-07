ASGN (ASGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect ASGN to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN stock opened at $114.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.09. ASGN has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $131.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

