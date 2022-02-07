Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Aspen Technology reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

AZPN traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $143.09. The company had a trading volume of 243,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,141. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.