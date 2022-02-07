ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at DNB Markets

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

