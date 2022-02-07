Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 6,386 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 69.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,257,000 after purchasing an additional 605,613 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

