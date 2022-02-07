Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 124 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $221.58 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.