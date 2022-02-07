Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.16. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $59.87 and a 52-week high of $96.86.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.